LAHORE - While the armed terrorists killed around 65,000 Pakistanis, Jamaat e Islami chief Sirajul Haq said yesterday, economic terrorism has crushed more than 200 million people in the country.

Addressing the teachers and heads of JI educational institutions at Mansoora, Sirajul Haq said that the world’s largest steel mills in Karachi had failed only due to the corruption and bad governance as its staff had not been paid salaries for the last nine months. Besides the steel mill, WAPDA, PTCL and several banks are also facing difficulties, he added.

Siraj maintained that the country’s youth was disappointed due to the corruption of the rulers who have taken the entire nation as hostage. He asked the masses if they would continue worshipping these political pundits forever and whether there was any value for honesty, integrity and truth in this state.

“A minister in the US had to sell his house for the treatment of his child whereas the Panama leaks case is still continued for a whole year,” the JI chief regretted.

Terming corruption the biggest issue in the country which led to terrorism, Siraj said the Lowari tunnel was started in 1976 but still has to be completed. Without naming Pakistan People’s Party, he held that a single party is ruling Sindh since long but the masses in Sindh are still living in the stone age.

The JI chief said that Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution had been included to ensure that corrupt people did not return to the assemblies. He only wished that the Election Commission had implemented these articles.

He also expressed his wish that the Supreme Court decide against corruption and in the interest of the masses. “If the present generation failed to build a corruption free Pakistan, the coming generation would not forgive them.”

Referring to the new US President Donald Trump, the JI chief said “some people are trying to harass us”. However, he said he was sure that heavens would not fall, and added that there was also a possibility that some good might come out.

He also reiterated the Muslim world’s need to have a common market, military and educational system.