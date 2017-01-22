LAHORE - Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said putting the cases in undue delay amounts to murder of justice.

“Courts are under an obligation to provide timely justice to the people; however it is unfortunate that our judicial system is marred by delayed decisions so much so that plea of a grandfather reaches decision in the time of his grandson,” said the senior most judge of Supreme Court while addressing a seminar held in connection with Pilot Criminal Justice Project at Punjab Judicial Academy yesterday.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other judges, judicial officers and court officers, law officers, members of the bar, and senior lawyers also attended the seminar.

“In order to ensure early administration of justice, delay in the decision must be addressed,” Justice Khosa stressed.

Recalling the time when his father practiced law, Justice Khosa said then a criminal case took maximum three days to decide and this target is even achievable today under the existing law. “Only the procedure needs to be changed to get that end,” he said while appreciating the LHC chief justice for welcoming his advice to make the project viable.

Justice Khosa said that their objective is to administer justice timely and make it quality based. “All over the world, timely criminal justice is being done by binding hearing of the cases with certain duration. And we can also adopt our system on those lines by bringing changes in our system.”

From his own experience as judge of the LHC, he said, after he set the trend of deciding the case on merit on first day of his sitting when the lawyers did not appear, later he found the lawyers ensuring their presence in the cases before him.

In Khosa’s view, a case can be adjourned only in the event when either the lawyer or the judge has passed away. “Putting the cases in undue delay amounts to murder of justice,” the SC judge stated.

He hoped the Pilot Criminal Justice Project will ensure provision of quality and timely justice to the people. At the same time, he laid stress on making the police system from investigation to submission of challan transparent and strictly within time.

The judge also stressed on shunning the practice on the part of police of naming some unnecessary people in the FIRs only to please the complainants. He underscored the need for prosecution to cooperate with the courts about completion of challan within 14 or 17 days and appearance of the witnesses. “If judges will observe time limit, lawyers will also follow the suit,” he added.

Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, in his address, said the project initiated in four districts of the province will become exemplary for the entire courts of the province. Murder and trial on narcotics cases are in a bulk, he added.

The CJ further informed that under this project, every judge will be assigned 50 cases for trial and he will report to the MIT about their progress. CJ Shah also asked the legal fraternity to end strike culture so that the courts could function uninterruptedly to mete out timely justice.