Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are participating including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.

Lahore Science Mela 2017

The Lahore Science Mela is first ever event of his own kind. Open to all, the fair will bring home the oft-forgotten reality that science is neither mere books nor dry facts, but a living entity that is capable to mesmerize and leave us spellbound. The goal of LSM is not to teach but to have fun, hands-on activities, aimed at all age groups that create a sense of inquiry and passion on January 28 and January 29, 2017 at Ali Institute of Education.