LAHORE - At least 3,164 separated parents approached Guardian Courts for custody of their children in the first half of the ongoing year, The Nation learnt on Friday.

According to the sources, 142 cases were pending with the Guardian Courts at the end of the last year and these cases witnessed a sharp increase in the first half of this year. They said that 40 to 50 child custody and support cases were being filed in Guardian Courts every day. The increasing number of cases shows that more and more parents are moving courts to resolve issues involving their children.

A lack of basic facilities at the Guardian Courts and visitation rooms add to the problems of the litigating parents. It was seen during a visit to the Guardian Courts that there was no proper seating arrangement for litigants and their children. Visitation rooms lack basic facilities. These crammed rooms have stinking toilets, which make it difficult for visiting parents to stay there with their children. Unavailability of drinking water and a cafeteria are two of the many issues parents face at the Guardian Courts. There are only two visitation rooms for thousands of families and children coming from all parts of the provincial capital.

Asma Foundation, a non-government organisation, has installed a swing and a slide for children to play. The chairs installed in a narrow street in front of the veranda of the Guardian Courts have broken down. Parents waiting for their turn to meet their children have to sit on concrete benches in the veranda.

There is no official data available with the courts’ administration or the government showing the number of children affected by divorce or separation between their parents. However, the provincial government is due to inform the Supreme Court on July 26 about the steps taken to provide facilities to parents at the Guardian Courts. At the last hearing, the court had observed that deputy commissioners’ offices would be converted into visitation centres for the litigant families if the authorities failed to set up visitation centres at the district level.

Talking to The Nation, Saleem, 40, a divorced father of two, said he was visiting the courts to see his children. “I have come here to see my children after a year, but there is no proper seating arrangement,” he said. He said that a huge rush at the Guardian Courts had made it difficult for him to interact with his children. He said that his minor daughter was scared of the crowd; she was crying and was not ready to sit with him. “There are only two rooms for thousands of families and washrooms are stinky,” he said. “You have to stand in queue outside the washrooms for your turn,” he said. “How can one meet his children in this environment?” he asked.

Saad Ali, another single parent, endorsed Saleem’s views while talking to The Nation.

Advocate Nazir Ahmad said that poor conditions at the courts undermined human dignity. Talking to The Nation, he said, “There is a proper parking for judges’ cars, but no proper seating arrangement for parents and their children.” He said, “Parents’ visitation rights must be guarded.” He appealed to the Supreme Court to order the government authorities to set up guardian centres.

An official said that parents would get just two hours to see their children and this meeting time was too little to interact properly.