LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that development projects initiated by the PML-N government have unnerved the opponents.

“Politics is the name of public service. People unaware of the meaning of politics are plotting to create anarchy in the country,” the chief minister said on Friday. “Despite obstacles placed by the opponents again and again, the PML-N has been continuing with its development agenda to make Pakistan prosperous. The elements levelling allegations against the leadership of the PML-N are not well-wishers of Pakistan,” he said.

However, he said, the masses would again defeat them in the coming general elections. He said the PML-N had come up to expectations of the people who elected it to power. He said, “People fully understand who is making sincere efforts to steer the country out of crisis and who is conspiring against it. The PML-N had been victorious in the court of the public in the past and it would succeed in future as well.”

Shehbaz took a swipe at the former rulers, saying that they remained busy in their looting spree instead of delivering during their tenures. “The elements destabilising the country are insincere. They are working on their personal agenda and they have nothing to do with the national interest,” he said.

People experienced up to 20-hour loadshedding in the past and the national economy was at the verge of a collapse, the chief minister said. On the other hand, he said, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s government was setting new examples of transparency in development projects. Four years of the incumbent government are the most transparent period in the history of the country, he said. “No allegation of corruption was levelled against any of our projects. The elements involved in politics of deceit should review their actions first,” he said.

Coming down hard on cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, he said: “The 21-year politics of the PTI chief is based on falsehood, hypocrisy and opportunism. The looters of national wealth and the sit-in group have told lies to the masses.

They are unaware of political tolerance and ethics.”

In the elections of 2018, the chief minister said, people would reject the negative politics of opponents of the public welfare and conspirators against the development process. He said that people would bury the politics of those playing with the fate of the nation once and for all.