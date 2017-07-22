LAHORE - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has constituted a committee for scrutiny of applications/documents for new medical and dental colleges. The committee, comprising Prof Shabbir Lehri, Prof Abid Z Farooqi, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Amir Hussain and Dr Muhammad Haroon will assess 20 applications referred by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and coordination for recognition.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 22-Jul-2017 here.
Body on new medical and dental colleges
