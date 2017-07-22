LAHORE - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has constituted a committee for scrutiny of applications/documents for new medical and dental colleges. The committee, comprising Prof Shabbir Lehri, Prof Abid Z Farooqi, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Dr Amir Hussain and Dr Muhammad Haroon will assess 20 applications referred by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and coordination for recognition.