LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court on Friday challenging TV talk shows and other programmes on the court cases including Panama papers’ case.

Farooq Amjad Bismal moved the petition through senior lawyer Advocate AK Dogar submitting that sub-judice matters cannot be “discussed or criticized under the law”.

He said discussions on such matters might influence courts’ proceedings and were tantamount to the contempt of court. The petitioner stated Pemra had imposed a ban on TVs from holding such programmes about any matter pending with the courts. However, he contended that the channels were telecasting the programmes on Panama papers’ case. He requested the court to order authorities to ensure implementation of the Pemra ban.

Hijazi case

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the Lahore High Court would hear petition seeking removal of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi over charges of tampering record to rescue the Sharif family in Panama papers’ case.

Justice Mirza would take up the petition on July 24. Zahoor Ali, a lawyer, moved the petition submitting that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had already booked SECP chairman Zafar Hijazi in the light of the Supreme Court’s order. He said Hijazi committed forgery in government documents to protect Sharif family in money laundering and corruption case.

He said it was established that he misused his powers as SECP chairman. He said after allegations of tempering, he had lost eligibility to hold public office. He prayed the court to remove him from the office.