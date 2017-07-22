LAHORE - Lahore High Court Bar Association Human Rights Committee Chairman Rana Mansoor said on Friday that thousands of people are languishing in jails because they can’t affording lawyers. “Human Rights Committee would provide legal aid to poor litigants,” he said while talking to the reporters on the bar premises. Mansoor said the committee provided legal aid to brick kiln workers of Mandi Bahauddin and Sialkot this year and vowed to continue the struggle. He said the lawyers always struggled for the supremacy of law and human rights and would not allow anyone to attack on the judiciary. He said criticism of courts or discussion on subjudice matters was ‘contempt of court’. Mansoor said corruption seriously affected the country and Panama case must be decided soon to end this menace. Guilty of corruption must be punished, he added.