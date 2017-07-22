More rains forecast

LAHORE: Experts have forecast more monsoon rains during the next 2-3 days. Strong monsoon currents will start penetrating eastern parts of country from Saturday (today) that will produce more rains till coming Monday. Rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Hazara, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions. Rain/thunderstorm with moderate to heavy falls are expected at scattered places in KP, Fata, DGK, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions and GB.

Lahore remained in the grip of sultry weather on Friday. Lack of rains, winds and abundance of sunshine caused considerable increase in the mercury level with high humidity making the weather oppressive. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 degree Celsius and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 48 per cent. –Staff Reporter

Workshop on infection control

LAHORE: Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyat has stressed the need for strict adherence to Health Care Commission guidelines for effective infection control at hospitals. Speaking at a workshop on infection control at Lahore General Hospital on Friday, he stressed steps should be taken to ensure standard and quality of cleanliness. In-charge of Infection Control Quratul Ain urged paramedics to work jointly for healthy atmosphere at hospitals. Other speakers highlighted the importance of public awareness regarding benefits of hygiene and cleanliness and avoiding unnecessary visit of children. –Staff Reporter

Show of solidarity with PM

LAHORE: The PML-N workers staged a protest to express their solidarity with PM Nawaz Sharif Friday. The protest organised by the provincial secretariat and cultural wing of party. The protesters symbolically set alight the JIT report and chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. The participants were Syed Sarfraz Haider Shah, Sardar Khalid Malik, Abdul Karim Khan Aasi, Khadim Kasuri, Mrs Nasreen Akhar, Saima Rafiq. They said that attempts are on to remove the PM Nawaz Sharif under a conspiracy. –Staff Reporter