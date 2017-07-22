LAHORE - US Commercial Consular in Pakistan Stephen P Knode called on Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Department Punjab Ali Jan Khan in his office Friday to discuss new health initiatives with him. Commercial Specialist US Consulate General Lahore Andrew Doehler, Commercial Specialist Aftab Qamar, Hassan Raza Economic Specialist and Mauaz Raza Economic Specialist US Consulate General were also present in the meeting.

Ali Jan Khan briefed the guests about initiatives taken by P&SHD in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The US officials appreciated the steps taken by the department and assured all out cooperation by US Government in uplifting of Health Sector in Punjab.

The US Consular showed great interest in bringing firms to participate in upcoming tenders of biomedical equipment. He also agreed to extend technical assistance in setting up latest Health Information Management System (HIMS) and improvement in hospital management. Stephen said that US would extend all out cooperation for better disease control by CDC Atlanta. The need of a comprehensive and effective Disease Early Warning System also came under discussion.