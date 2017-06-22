LAHORE - Col (r) Amjad Hussain Syed, father of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mujahid Hussain Syed and Mowahid Hussain Syed, was laid to rest at the Shah Jamal Graveyard on Wednesday.

Qul and Dua will be held at his residence: 111-C New Muslim Town today (Thursday) after Asr prayer.

His funeral prayer was participated in by a number of political leaders, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and family friends.

Syed, a close friend of founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Hameed Nizami and former chief editor of the group Majid Nizami, was father of Nawa-i-Waqt Group General Manager Mujahid Hussain Syed, former adviser to Punjab chief minister Barrister Mowahid Hussain Shah, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and World Bank Country Director to Washington Tehsin Syed. He was awarded a gold medal by the Pakistan Movement Workers’ Trust for his services during the Pakistan Movement.

NPT secretary Shahid Rasheed along with Mushahid Hussain Syed laid floral wreath on the grave of the departed soul.

Those who attended his funeral included: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former governors Chaudhry Sarwar, Shahid Hamid and Khalid Maqbool, ex-NA Speaker Syed Fakhr Imam, ex-LHC chief Justice Khwaja Muhammad Sharif, Beaconhouse National University Vice Chancellor and ex-SBP governor Shahid Kardar, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Husain, former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and his brother Chaudhry Javed Elahi, PTI leader Ishaq Khakwani, PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik, ex-AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, PML-F leader Kunwar Qutubuddin, ex-minister Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak, ex-MNA Mian Munir, The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari, Director Finance Nawa-i-Waqt Group Azam Badr, Daily Pakistan Editor Mujibur Rehman Shami, Press Secretary to Punjab chief minister Shoaib Bin Aziz, senior journalists Sohail Waraich, Farhan Bokhari and Javed Yousaf, ex-chief secretary Brig Ijaz Shah, ex-interior secretary Tasnim Noorani, senior leader Pir Nau Bahar Shah and Nawab Muhammad Sarfraz Khan Sial.

The Nation Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami, PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari and many prominent female leaders were also there to offer condolences to the bereaved family.