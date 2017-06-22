PR Lahore - Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ijaz Ahmad ordered cops to launch a campaign against encroachments until Eid.

According to a press release, he was delivering a special lecture to sector incharges, ticketing and duty officers at Lower Mall Traffic Sector.

SP City Asif Siddique, DSP Anarkali Ijaz Ahmad, shift incharges, duty and ticketing officers were present. The CTO praised his cops for facilitating commuters and laid stress on doing their duties with determination.

However, he warned sector incharges would face the music if they don’t take action against encroachments, non-motorized vehicles, wrong parking and beggars in their jurisdiction.

He laid stress on following the teaching of Islam while doing their duties.

He said the City Traffic Police has initiated a specialised ethical training programme for wardens since it was need of the hour.

He urged sector incharges to brief their subordinates on public dealing. SP City Asif Siddique urged cops to be polite with public and called upon the people to abide by law.