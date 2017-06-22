A night of blessings

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, Lailatul Qadr will be observed in Lahore tonight (Thursday) with fervor and reverence. Praying in one of the odd nights during last ashra (ten days) of the holy month of Ramazan is better than prayers for 1000 months. According to scholars, Allah Almighty has not revealed the exact timings and directed the Muslims to find it on all odd nights which are: 21, 23, 25, 27 and 29 of Ramazan. They, however, say that Lailatul Qadar mostly falls on 27th night of Ramazan. Special arrangements have been made at all the mosques for the faithful who wanted to pray all night to seek forgiveness of the Almighty. Religious scholars and prayer leaders will deliver special sermons highlighting the importance of the night and month of Ramazan. Milad, Zikr, Quran Khwani and religious discussion will be arranged in line with the traditional practices as the night is better than 1,000 months. Recitation of the holy Quran will be completed during Traveh. Sweets will be distributed inside and outside the mosques. Badshahi Mosque, Data Darbar Mosque, Masjid Qadsia, Mansoora Mosque, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Ashrafiq, Minhajul Quran Mosque and other mosques have made elaborate arrangements to accommodate maximum number of people. –Staff Reporter

‘Mental patient’ murders boy

LAHORE: A 10-year-old boy was murdered by a ‘mentally-ill’ man in Shahdara, police said on Wednesday. The suspect was captured by locals and later he was handed over to the police. Police identified the deceased as Haider Ali, a resident of Begum Kot, Shahdara. The body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. Investigators said that the man hit the boy in the head with a brick, all of a sudden. As a result, the boy sustained multiple head injuries and died on the spot. Some passersby intervened and managed to capture the attacker. He was later handed over to the police. A police official claimed that the attacker was mentally-ill and further investigations were underway. –Staff Reporter

Jobless man commits suicide

LAHORE: A 27-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself with the ceiling fan at his house in Mughalpura police precincts on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as Bilal. His family told the police that Bilal was upset since he was jobless. On the day of incident, the dejected man went to the bedroom and committed suicide. The police were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

4 ‘mules’ held with 6-kg heroin

LAHORE: The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) claimed to have nailed four people and seized six-kg heroin at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Wednesday.

The ANF officials recovered five-kg heroin from two passengers bound to leave for Saudi Arabia. They were named Sumera Bibi and her brother Naseer Ahmad. The detainees were shifted to undisclosed location. In another incident, an ANF team arrested a woman and her son with one-kg heroin. They were travelling for Jeddah through via Dubai. Cases were registered and investigation was on. –Staff Reporter

Moot on nurses’ regularisation

Lahore: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the committee constituted for scrutinising the record of 2800 nurses working on contract basis.

Director General Nursing Kausar Perveen also attended the meeting at Lahore General Hospital.

After scrutiny of record, the committee will forward names of nurses to the Health Department for regularisation of their service. –Staff Reporter

HNPIP seminar on Saturday

Lahore: The Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan (HNPIP) is holding a seminar on “Lack of answerability in influential elite - status and imperatives” on June 24 (Saturday) at 5pm at Hameed Nizami Press Institute Auditorium, C-4, LDA Flats, Majid Nizami Road, near China Chowk, Lahore. Former Chief Justice Federal Sharai Court Mian Mehboob Ahmad will preside over the seminar while Former minister Qayyum Nizami, Nawai-i-Waqt Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry, and senior analyst Mian Saifur Rehman will be the chief guests. –Staff Reporter