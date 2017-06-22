LAHORE - The Punjab government has announced three-day holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. As per the notification, the holidays will be observed from June 26 to June 28.

All the government offices and other educational institutions like universities will remain closed on the eve of festival. The offices will open on June 29th (Thursday). The provincial government will observe holidays from June 24th (Saturday) and many of the government employees may enjoy full week holidays if they avail two leaves after Eid holidays.