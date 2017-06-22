LAHORE - Rains, patches of clouds and strong winds helped maintaining the mercury to a comfortable level in Lahore on Wednesday. Experts have forecast more intermittent rains/gusty winds today.

The rains started Tuesday night continued intermittently till Wednesday morning. Partly cloudy weather and continuously blowing winds made weather pleasant during the day and at night. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 31 degree Celsius and 21C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 64 per cent.

According to experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of windstorm/rains for Lahore during the next 24 hours. More rain/-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Fata, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain/drizzle is expected at few places along Sindh coast.