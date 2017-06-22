LAHORE - A meeting of Cabinet Committee for Ramzan Package chaired by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran was held at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

The meeting reviewed arrangements for Ramzan bazaars, prices, quality and supply of commodities.

The provincial minister said that people are getting relief in real sense as the Punjab government not only gave huge subsidy on eatables but also improved auction process at vegetable and fruit markets.

He stated that the provincial ministers, public representatives and administrative officers were working hard to ensure best arrangements at Ramzan bazaars and performance reports were being sent to the chief minister on daily basis. He directed that in view of recent rains necessary measures be taken at Ramzan bazaars to avoid any inconvenience for consumers. The food secretary told the meeting that out of 68 million flour bags supplied in 319 Ramzan bazaars in the province out of which more than 44 million bags have already been sold. More than 11 ton sugar has also been sold in these bazaars while additional stocks of sugar have been dispatched to 16 districts, which requested for increase in quota, he added.

Fruits and vegetables are available at fair price shops of Agriculture Department in Ramzan bazaars and there is no shortage of any commodity, he told the meeting.