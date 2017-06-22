LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday suspended the deputy medical superintendent of District Headquarters Kasur Hospital during a surprise visit.

The chief minister noticed absence of the DMS who had gone to Lahore during his duty timings.

“This kind of carefree attitude on the part of doctors is intolerable when the Punjab government is trying to improve healthcare system in hospitals by spending billions of rupees,” the CM said, adding that the government gave cash prizes worth millions to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who were serving the ailing humanity with commitment.

“These benefactors are our pride and such dutiful persons would be encouraged in future as well. And those showing dereliction of duty will be prosecuted under the law.”

He warned there is no leniency to those neglecting their duties.

Shehbaz Sharif was highly displeased when he saw supervisor and other janitorial staff not wearing uniform. He directed the officer concerned to take action as a strict warning has already been made to those not in proper attire. He asked the employees to change their attitude and follow what has been ordered.

There is a need to devise a system of effective monitoring, he added. The CM also ordered to hold inquiry on the complaint of paying less salary to the janitorial staff against what is their due. The Kasur DPO was directed to hold inquiry and present a report at the earliest along with fixation of responsibility as well as action against the guilty persons.

Moreover, spotted and unclean floors of the wards greatly annoyed the CM who wanted to improve the cleanliness system and monitor tidiness in the hospital.

On the occasion, he said that wards should be developed according to new needs and requirements so that the patients could be provided facilities at their beds. He directed that development of mechanism of gas supply through centralised system should be reviewed.

He asked the authorities to immediately change old side-tables in wards and directed that new side-tables should be arranged in wards as the government has improved hospitals by providing necessary resources. Therefore, such requirements should be in accordance with the needs, he directed. He also issued directions to regularly check the attendance-register of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and the absent staff should be taken to task.

During this inspection, he went to the patients one by one and asked about their health conditions. He also put up questions about the availability of free medicines and quality of healthcare facilities to patients and their attendants who expressed their satisfaction over the provision of high-standard medicines and improvement in different healthcare facilities.

Outgoing Iranian envoy calls on CM

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Hossain Bani Asadi held farewell meeting with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The chief minister paid tributes to the services of Mohammad Hossain Bani Asadi during his stay in the provincial metropolis and said that he played exemplary role in the promotion of Pak-Iran relations. “You have played positive role for the promotion of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran,” Shehbaz Sharif said while extending his good wishes to the diplomat.

“Your services with regard to diplomacy will be remembered till late and we would always miss you,” he added.

The CM said that Pakistan and Iran enjoy historically important relations and both the countries are conjoined in brotherly relations.

Talking with the chief minister, the outgoing envoy said that the moments passed in Lahore were his precious assets and he would never forget the hospitality, love and affection extended to him at every moment. “You have always given full support to me during my stay here,” he told the CM.