LAHORE - The two weeks long 27th session of the Punjab Assembly was marked by the Opposition boycott against the speaker, lack of quorum and delayed proceedings amid scant legislation and lackluster routine business both on the government and the private members’ days.

The House did perform but the overall impression gathered from the session was of an exercise aimed more at completing the mandatory 100 days sitting of the House than taking to any serious business.

Of the total 11-day practical sitting, three days were consumed by the Opposition in holding boycott of the proceedings against, what they said, biased and partial attitude of Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan.

Reacting to the ‘shut-up’ call by the Speaker to PTI MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal, who insisted to speak on a point of order on a quorum issue, the Opposition stayed out of the House and held the ‘session’ at the stairs of the Assembly. They wanted the Speaker to apologise to the Opposition and the dispute resolved when the chair himself held a meeting with the Opposition members and said ‘sorry’ in the House.

During that course, the murder of PPP leader Babar Butt also remained abuzz among the Opposition quarters. The Opposition alleged the PML-N government for acting behind the curtain on Babar killing as a step to suppress the political rivals.

The Opposition members alleged that PML-N MNA Sohail Shaukat Butt had a major role in the killing. However, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan denied the allegations on the floor of the House, and said that Babar was killed due to his personal enmity wherein the PML-N had no role.

During the whole course of session, only one bill for increasing fees for the educational institutions was carried. The Punjab Private Educational Institutions (Promotion and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2017 was transacted into law while the opposition was absent.

Another salient feature of the session was pre-budget general debate which lasted for five days however, interrupted repeatedly by the lack of quorum and the Opposition boycott. The Opposition failed to give its input although it was present when Punjab Minster for Finance Ayesha Ghaus wrapped up the debate. She told the House the next budget, the last of the present government, will be pro-poor reflecting aspirations of the layman.

The minister also promised to incorporate the suggestions presented by the members, who all belonged to the treasury and had mostly raised the problems of their respective constituencies in the general discussion.

Again when the Opposition was on boycott, the Treasury demanded the government to increase their salaries at par with that of the KPK members. Law Minister Rana Sanaullah committed to look into the matter and recommend for raising the Punjab MPAs’ salary if the same has been enhanced in KPK.

The House unanimously carried resolutions to condemn terror acts in Lahore, Sehwan Sharif and Quetta in addition to that for appreciating the Punjab Government over the successful conduct of the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore at a time when fears loomed large after the Mall Lahore suicide hit that venue of the match will remain the UAE. The House described holding of the PSL in Lahore a defeat to the terrorists who were being sponsored by the Indian spy agency RAW.

The House also carried unanimously a resolution tabled by the PML-Q to denounce the blasphemous material on the social media and demanded the federal government to evolve a mechanism wherein such obnoxious material could be filtered before it is uploaded on the social websites.

It further called upon the Government to immediately trace out the culprits and award them exemplary punishment that should not be less than death. Members on both sides made very emotional and hard hitting speeches against the culprits and expressed their resolve to lay down life in protecting honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Minority members also stood by the Muslims members on this issue.

Through another resolution the House approved operation “Radd-ul-Fasaad” against terrorism.

The Assembly twice put general debate on Food on agenda but incomplete quorum failed the same on both occasions.

A minority member, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora recorded his grievance to the Assembly against the missing of separate column for the enumeration of Sikh nationals in the Census forms and alleged it was a conspiracy of the bureaucracy to scrap the Pakistani identity of the Sikh by merging them in scheduled castes.

PTI member Khurram Shehzad charged the defeated PML-N candidate in PP-72 Faisalabad Khwaja Muhammad Salam with forging a letter head to show himself an MPA whereof he had managed to get funds for the development schemes. He said the Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner could sanction development schemes which an elected MPA would forward to them and accepting the schemes of a defeated candidate, they had violated his privilege. He sought action against his rival candidate.

The law minister promised to look into the matter.The session answered questions on various departments during the hour specified for this purpose. A day also came when the question hour ended in less than 10 minutes mainly due to absence of the questioners.

Starting from March 6, the session ended on March 20 when lack of quorum once against came in the way.