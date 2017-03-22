LAHORE - Police fired tear-gas shells and arrested over two dozen students after violent clashes erupted between two groups at the Punjab University’s New Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Over a dozen students were rushed to public hospitals on ambulances shortly after two student groups - Pukhtun Students Federation and Islami Jamiat Talba - clashed with each other. A camp was set ablaze by troublemakers as clashes continued for an hour.

Later in the evening, the vice chancellor vowed “strict action” against the elements involved in the violence. Also, the university administration has constituted a high-powered fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

Also, Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif took strong notice of the violence at campus and ordered the city police department to send back a detailed report to his office. A government spokesman said the police were directed to take strict action against the troublemakers.

More police reinforcements were sent to the campus when club-wielding students attacked a cultural event, organised by Pukhtun students. Sources in Punjab University say one group was holding a cultural event at the campus when they were attacked by club-wielding students of another union.

Police officer Omar Farooq told reporters that at least 10 students were admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. Iqbal Town SP Farooq further said that the police arrested 22 students for creating lawlessness like situation in the university’s campus.

Rescue workers said that more than 20 people were wounded in the clash. They were shifted to the Jinnah and Services hospital. A large number of female students were also attending the event and they fled to safety as the clashes began. No female student was said to be among the victims.

Following the clash, classes were immediately suspended at the campus and heavy police contingents were deployed at different points to keep an eye on the troublemakers. Police also wielded to batons and fired many tear gas shells to disperse the students. A police operation was also launched in the campus area and hostels to search outsiders.

Tuesday’s clashes at the campus took place barely one month after the same groups had clashed as they came face to face after offering Friday prayers at the campus. At least five persons had been injured in the clash that took place on February 10.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah yesterday told a private news channel that some students belonging to Islami Jamiat Talba group created the violence. According to initial investigations, the minister said, some outsiders were also involved in the clash which took place between two student groups. He said the government was investigating the incident thoroughly.

Both the groups blamed their opponents for inciting the violence. However, police said the students of Islami Jamiat Talba attacked the Pukhtun students with clubs and uprooted their stalls.

But the IJT students insisted that they were holding a function there and were attacked by the Pukhtuns. According to the university management, the Pukhtun students had got permission for holding the event while IJT had not informed the administration about any such activity.

According to a university spokesman, Punjab Minister for Higher Education has constituted a high-powered committee to investigate the violence erupted outside Faisal Auditorium between two student organisations on Tuesday. “The fact-finding committee would be headed by VC Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir and would be consisted of Director Students Affairs, Chairman Hall Council, SP Iqbal Town, Resident Officer, SHO Muslim Town and two student representatives from each student organisation.”

The committee will give recommendations in 10 days, the spokesman said. The provincial minister, Syed Raza Ali Gillani, said that the government would ensure peaceful environment on the campus by taking measures to avoid any such incident in future.

The PU administration has decided to take strict action against the elements involved in the violence outside Faisal Auditorium, the spokesman said. According to him, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir reached the spot and made efforts to control the situation.

Meanwhile, the Jamat-e-Islami activists Tuesday night staged a strong protest demonstration outside PGM Chowk by setting tyres on fire. The demonstration at the busy crossing triggered traffic mess and the protesters blocked the traffic and chanted slogans against the university management and the police.

The protesters also demanded immediate release of the IJT students who were put behind bars after the clashes.

The Muslim Town police were investigating the incident.