A boy anchors a boat in a pond formed by receding water of River Ravi (L), while children pump out water near the river, on the eve of World Water Day. Water levels in this once-mighty river have shrunk drastically over the time. Under Indus Water Treaty (1960), water of this Indus tributary has been allocated for exclusive use of India. Pressed hard by the population explosion, the neighbouring country is using more and more water from Ravi - leaving lesser quantities to flow into Pakistan. Moreover, most of the rivers in both Pakistan and India are immensely polluted with sewage and non-biodegradable material - which not only threatens aquatic life but has also contributed to overall reduction in freshwater resources. The Water Day highlights the importance of universal access to clean water and the need for sustainable management of freshwater resources.–Staff photos by Mohsin Raza