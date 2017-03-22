LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday presided over a meeting in which proposals and matters relating to the establishment of hepatitis filter clinics in 36 districts of the province were discussed. The meeting decided to set up modern laboratories in nine divisions for diagnose of hepatitis.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said the first state-of-the-art hepatitis filter clinic has started functioning in the site for the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute and such filtration clinics will be established in 36 districts of the province that will be connected through satellite.

Setting up a steering committee for the implementation of the plan of the hepatitis clinic, CM Shehbaz said he will head the steering committee and plan for the establishment of the hepatitis clinic in all districts will be implemented with hard work and determination and all necessary arrangements for this purpose will be taken immediately.

He directed the concerning officials to make a comprehensive plan within seven days for the setting up of hepatitis clinics in 36 districts. He said the Punjab government is working on a comprehensive hepatitis control program but a vigorous awareness campaign needs to be run for the prevention methods of hepatitis. He said creating awareness about hepatitis is the public service and the government will also table a hepatitis regulation bill soon.

SAAD MEETS SHEHBAZ

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is marching towards its actual destination and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project has proved to be a game changer in the real sense.

Punjab transparency praised

A delegation of Japanese investors led by President Morinaga Milk Industries Michio Miyahara called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here Tuesday.

They expressed their confidence in polices of transparency, excellent infrastructure and best measures for investment by the chief minister and showed willingness to make investment in Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, Michio Miyahara said conducive environment for investment has been made by the Punjab government which has motivated them to invest in every development sector of Punjab. He said the chief minister has made the business opportunities easy and infrastructure is also being made exceptionally improved due to which we believe Punjab is the best province for the investment. The chief minister welcomed the investment by the Japanese investors and said the transparency is the hallmark of polices of the provincial government and the government is promoting transparency in every filed due to which a good number of foreign investors are moving towards Punjab.

He said the provincial government is providing every possible facility to the foreign investors due to which several multinational companies are also investing in Punjab.

He said Japanese nation has attained prominent place in the world due to hard work and every possible facility to be provided to Japanese investors. Provincial minister Sheikh Alluddin, MPA Saira Iftikhar, secretary industry and other concerning officials were also present on the occasion.

CM ANGERS OVER DELAY IN PROJECTS

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a high level meeting on Tuesday in which progress on horticulture, construction of bus terminal shades, establishment of greenbelts and other development projects was discussed.

Expressing anger over delay in the projects, the chief minister also reprimanded the officials concerned and said there is no justification of the delay in the provision of facilities to the people and that he will never tolerate such attitude and response in future. He said the concerning departments should be aware of their responsibilities and produce results.

He said the Punjab government has promoted horticulture in the development projects and beautified them with flowers and plants. He said we have to make our cities beautiful with greenbelts, flowers, and plants. He said concerning departments are responsible for the implementation of decision on fast-track for the promotion of horticulture.

He said this is regrettable that bus shades have not been constructed at various roads of Lahore. He said delay in the projects has put question mark on the performance of departments. He said the establishment of authorities at the divisional level should be reviewed for the promotion of horticulture and provision of facilities to the people.

Adviser Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, Lord Mayor Lahore Mubashhar Javed, additional chief secretary, vice chairman PHA, MD Punjab Mass Transit Authority, DG PHA, concerning Secretaries and Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting, while Chairman P&D participated in the meeting via video link.