LAHORE - The Punjab Home department told the Lahore High Court Tuesday that Hafiz Saeed and his aides were detained after the federal government informed it that Jamatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security.

The department said their activities could also damage Pakistan’s obligations to the United Nation’s Security Council resolution passed against these organisations. It further said that activities of the petitioners need to be closely monitored in the national interest.

The names of the petitioners were placed on the 4th scheduled and ATA and they were detained for a period of 90 days on January 30. He said they can file representations against their detention orders before the home secretary according to the law. He requested the court to dismiss the petition.

Earlier, Advocate A K Dogar, the counsel of Hafiz Saeed, argued that his clients were serving the humanity. At this, the court observed that in the line of service, some steps were taken which go beyond the service and create disturbance.

The petitioners’ counsel said that his clients were detained under pressure from US and India and if the government finds anything wrong on the part of his clients, it should deal them in accordance with the law of the land and not under the obligations of the UN resolution.

In 2009, Hafiz Saeed was also put under house arrest despite banning his organisation but a full bench of the LHC declared that detention illegal as the government failed in presenting any proves of his involvement in terrorism.

His arguments were in the progress when the court adjourned the hearing due to shortage of time until March 27.

On January 28, the Punjab government placed names of Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid (Faisalabad), Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke), Abdul Rehman Abid (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke) and Qazi Kashif Hussain of Multan in fourth schedule and on February 30 had put them under detention for 90 days.

The Punjab government took this step after the interior ministry gave it recommendations. The ministry through a notification had intimated that Jamatud Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation were engaged in certain activities which could be prejudicial to peace and security and in violation of Pakistan’s obligations to the United national Security Council Resolution No 1267 and has accordingly placed both organization in the second schedule of ATA under its section 11-D (1).