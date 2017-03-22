LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Tuesday directed federal government and five regulatory bodies whose administrative control was given to their relevant ministries to submit replies on the next hearing, May 5.

Advocate Faisal Naqvi appeared before the court to represent ministry of water and power as its private counsel. On it, Advocate Sheraz Zaka raised an objection that a private counsel cannot represent state departments. However, Naqvi opposed his stance saying that his power of attorney was certified by Attorney General of Pakistan.

The court had already suspended a notification giving administrative control of five regulatory bodies including National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Pepra) and Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) to their respective ministries.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and a citizen Ali Irfan filed the petitions challenging administrative control of these bodies to their respective ministries.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that rule 16(2) of rules of business had been declared ultra vires by the Supreme Court through which it could be derived that the prime minister could not bypass the cabinet and therefore the rule 3(3) of rules of business should also be declared ultra vires. He stated the control of these bodies was given to the ministries without consulation with cabinent and council of common interest. He prayed that the notification be set aside.