LAHORE - A delegation of Sri Lankan donors who donated 10 corneas for blinds in Punjab called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. President Sri Lanka-Pakistan Friendship Trade and Investment Association Iftikhar Aziz, President Pakistan Sri Lanka Friendship and Investment Association Sardar Raes Munir Ahmed, Secretary Pakistan and Sri Lanka Association Raes Nabeel and other office-bearers were included in the delegation.

Four blind people who got sighting ability after receiving cornea gifts, Muhammad Arsalan from Sahiwal, Nasir Ali from Sheikhupura, Abdul Hameed from Rahimyar Khan and Waseem from Sialkot also called on the chief minister. Doctors of Mayo Hospital Asma, Rafique Ghafar and Waqas Zaman who implanted cornea were also present. The Sri Lankan delegation also promised to donate 10 more corneas.

Thanking the Sri Lankan delegation, CM Shehbaz Sharif said gift of cornea for the blind is a blessing and gift of cornea for the distressed humanity is praiseworthy and exceptional measure.

He said we should work for the betterment of humanity with same zeal and determination. He said this is noble act and those who have gifted cornea will get reward in the life hereafter. Talking to the blind people who got sighting ability after cornea gift, the chief minister congratulated them.

He said it is the occasion of great pleasure that you people have got the ability to see and now you can this beautiful world and your loved ones. Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, special secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, CEO Punjab Investment Board and other concerning officials were also present on the occasion.