LAHORE - Pakistan Awami Tehreek has decided to participate in the next general election and started meetings with the leadership of different political parties to develop future strategies.

A meeting of the leaders of some 20 small parties was held at PAT head office Tuesday where a nine-member central organising council was formed to chalk out plan for election preparations. Meeting was attended by leaders of All Pakistan Muslim League, Muslim League-Junejo, Awam Muslim League, Sunni Ittehad Council, Pakistan Minority Alliance, Jamait Ulema-e-Pakistan-Niazi, Mazdor Mahaz and others. Dr Tahirul Qadri’s party had boycotted the previous election, claiming the change could not be possible by becoming the part of “the corrupt system.”

However, PAT, this time decided to “change the system remaining within the system.”

“We will fully participate in the next general election and make alliance with likeminded parties,” PAT spokesperson Noorullah Siddique told The Nation. He said PAT chief Dr Qadri will be back in the country for the campaign when election schedule will be announced. Qadri’s arrival, he added, was also planned before Ramazan.