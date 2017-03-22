LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Youth Program has facilitated as many as 764,153 youths so far since the announcement by Nawaz Sharif after taking charge of the federal government in 2013.

The program was aimed at providing employment opportunities, trainings, facilitation and many other things to the youths across the country, said a press release on Tuesday. It is offering six projects: PM’s Youth Business Loan Scheme, PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme, PM’s Youth Development Program, and PM’s Program for Provision of Laptops to Talented Students, PM’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas and PM’s Youth Training Scheme. The schemes have facilitated around 764,153 people across the country in their respective fields. The PM’s Interest Free Loan Scheme has provided interest free loans to the poor segments of society with a poverty score of up to 40. So far, loans amounting to Rs 5.815 billion have been disbursed to 261,071 borrowers. Of the total borrowers, 162,019 are women (62 percent).

According to data, 54,000 Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries have also benefited from the scheme.

The recovery rate of the scheme is 99 percent. A milestone of reaching out to 300,000 borrowers will be achieved by June 30, 2017.

Similarly, the PM’s Youth Skill Development Program is aimed at training unemployed youth of Pakistan with middle level education for acquiring productive skills for gainful employment. So far, technical/vocational training to 75,000 youths, both men and women, has been imparted.

However, the project will train another 100,000 people by June this year. So far, business loans to the tune of Rs. 17.043 billion have been disbursed among 17,045 potential entrepreneurs. Recovery rate of the scheme is 94 percent.

The PM’s laptop scheme is aimed at spreading the use of computers amongst the college/university level students for the pursuit of higher education and research. So far, almost 200,000 laptops have been distributed among students of PhD, MPhil, MS, masters’ and bachelors’ program of Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized universities across Pakistan.