LAHORE - British Home Secretary Amber Rudd and Adviser to PM on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan visited the new Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday accompanied by Secretary Aviation Irfan Elahi, said spokesman for CAA.

The British Home Secretary was received by Air Marshal Asim Suleiman DG CAA, at new Islamabad Airport where she was given briefing on the progress of NIIAP. She appreciated the steps taken by PCAA to ensure security at the airport by inducting latest technology.

New airport is the first green field airport with state of the art facilities including passenger and cargo terminals, 15 passenger boarding bridges, over 90 check-in counters, 18 self check-in counters, 2500 general car parking capacity, 2 runways, 9 taxiways and 5 aprons.

The new airport will be equipped with the latest ILS CAT III B landing system and will be the first airport in Pakistan which will have the ability to handle the biggest passenger aircraft Airbus A380.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has briefed the Home Secretary that aviation in Pakistan will be at par with the international standards on safety and security as per ICAO recommendations. The British Home Secretary appreciated the Aviation Division for promoting Aviation in a professional manner.