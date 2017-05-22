LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir has said the present government’s policy is to provide employment opportunities to the people and to create more jobs for youth.

“No employees of primary and secondary health department will be removed from the service,” he stated while addressing a ceremony to distribute regularisation orders among the 233 employees of MNCH programme at a local hotel on Sunday.

The minister further said that 233 contract employees of Mother and Child Health Programme have been regularised and the case of lady health visitors would also be considered sympathetically. Provincial Director Integrated, Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health and Nutrition Programme Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed, Addl Director Dr Akhtar Rashid Malik, officers of the health department and a large number of employees of IRMNCH Programme attended the function. Khawaja Imran Nazir said that he did not allow unemployment of 1,600 security guards of BHUs and ensured their jobs. He further said that a big benefit of bifurcation of health department into two separate departments is that more focus and consternation has been given now on the development of primary healthcare system and prevention of diseases. Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed urged the MNCH employees to realise their duties and try to serve people in a befitting manner with a spirit of humanitarian service.

Dr Akhtar Rashid Malik informed that four years back only 44 per cent pregnant women and mothers came to the health facilities to the LHVs for their medical checkup. “And now, after four years, as a result of vigorous campaigns and hardworking of MNCH employees, 84 per cent women are taking benefits of medical checkup from government health facilities.”

At present, he added, 1103 basic health units providing 24/7 services of labour room in Punjab.

Dr Malik also informed that the government has provided 466 million rupees for maintenance and renovation of basic health units.

Separately, Khawaja Imran Nazir directed the medical superintendents of District and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals to ensure compliance with Minimum Service Delivery Standards prepared by the Punjab Healthcare Commission at the Directorate General Health Services.

PSH Secretary Ali Jan Khan reviewed the budget status and progress at 25 DHQs and 15 THQs in Punjab.