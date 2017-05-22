LAHORE: Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameerud Din Medical College Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab has said that extracurricular activities play vital role to polish the personality of students. He expressed these views while addressing an event of drama night and annual dinner organised by Dramatic Society of Ameer Ud Din Medical College and Post Graduate Medical Institute held at Ali Institute. –Staff Reporter

Dramatic Society President Professor Khalid Mahmood, faculty members and a large number of students attended the function.

The students presented dramas, music performances and pieces of acting highlighting social issues. This function was also held in honor of outgoing session of first badge of MBBS class of AMC.

Addressing the participants, Prof Tayyab said that profession of doctors requires compassion, kindness and humanity. Patients get impressed more by the politeness of a doctor than his treatment. Therefore, doctors should develop habits of tolerance, patience, sacrifice and sympathy within themselves along with best professionalism.

The in-charge of Dramatic Society Ujala Ejaz also expressed her views during the function.

At the end, the special guest Prof Tayyab distributed prizes and commendatory certificates among the high performers of the drama night.