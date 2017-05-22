LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav is destined to be executed whether the government liked it or not.

Replying to media queries at the JI Youth election camp at Mohlanwal on Sunday, the JI amir held that Kulbhushan was a terrorist and had been deputed in Pakistan for sabotage and killing and hundreds of innocent people in terrorist activities. “Pakistan is a sovereign state, not a slave of any world power,” he added.

He assured the young men that Jamaat-e-Islami would issue fifty per cent of its party tickets to the youth in the next election. The JI alone could ensure a bright future for the young generation, he claimed. Earlier, while addressing the central advisory council at Mansoora, Sirajul Haq said that the past and the present rulers had driven the country into the mire of problems and the JI was striving hard to steer the country out of it through democratic mans. “The present regime has not provided any relief to the masses during its four years rule. The Panama leaks, Dubai Leaks and the London leaks have fully exposed the past and the present rulers.” Siraj went on to say that conspiracies were going on to derive the country of its ideological foundations.

However, he said, the JI was trying its best to foil these conspiracies with the support of the religious parties.

He was of the view that the unity of the religious parties would be a great divine blessing as the secular and liberal parties would not be able to face them. The JI, he said, wanted a change through peaceful democratic means as it believed in the power of the masses.