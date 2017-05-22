LAHORE - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Shia Ulema Council Punjab chapter, Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen and other religio-political parties representing Brelvi and Shia schools of thought have congratulated Hassan Rouhani on winning next term of Iran president election.

In their separate statements, the leaders of the parties extended their best wishes to neighbouring state, hoping he would continue efforts for establishment peace and order in the reign. The relation between Iran and Pakistan would further strengthen in coming days, they hoped.

Reformist Hassan Rouhani won Iran president election during Friday polls with a landslide victory over his hardliner rival Ebrahim Raisi. Religious parties in Pakistan represent Brelvi and Shia schools take clear side of Iran on different issue whether it be Syria or Yemen war or other middle east conflict while the Deobandi and Ehlehadith parties are supporter of Saudi kingdom.

Congratulation messages are pouring from Brelvi and Shia leaders from the day Hassan won president race, but as expected Wahabi parties showing no interest towards the development. “Pak-Iran relations are historic. People of Pakistan will never forgot Iran’s cooperation during Pak-India 1965 war. Iran was the first country which recognised Pakistan after independence in 1947,” said JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi. He hoped Rouhani will strive hard for the revival of old historic brotherly relations with Pakistan which faced some problems during last couple of years.