LAHORE - The City Traffic Police (CTP) got registered 96 cases with various police stations over encroachment during the current month.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz said that the CTP expedited action against encroachments in provincial capital.

He said that the CTP teams educated traders to cooperate with them in order to remove encroachments, whereas show-cause notices have also been issued to some shopkeepers, he added. Sector in-charge Kot Lakhpath Inspector Iqbal Hameed, sector in-chrge Kotwali Inspector Irfan, sector in-charge Lower Mall and Mall-3 Inspector Asif, in-charge Cantt and in-charge Mughalpura under the supervision of DSPs, conducted operation against encroachments in their areas.

The CTP also ensured coordination with representatives of schools, colleges, universities markets, shopping malls and trade organisations to maintain smooth traffic flow in city.