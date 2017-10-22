LAHORE - At least a dozen shops were destroyed Friday night when a fire erupted in a furniture market near the city's Kharak Nala area.

The blaze was brought under control, following prompt action on the part of nine fire brigade vehicles, rescue officials said, adding that there was no casualty in the incident.

The fire, which spread to surrounding shops quite rapidly due to the nature of the market was caused by a short circuit in one of them, authorities at the scene revealed.

Most of the furniture that was in the shops at the time of fire has been burnt to the ground, authorities explained.