LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the Dolphin Force would have to play a vital role in arresting thieves and looters to protect lives and properties the people.

He was addressing passing-out parade of the second Dolphin Force batch at the Chuhng Police Training College in Lahore Saturday.

A total of 696 cops of the Dolphin Force passed the training college after completion of their months-long training. They will be deployed in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur districts to fight street criminals. The chief minister also hoped that the newly-raised police force would improve image of the Punjab Police by winning the support and trust of the people through good performance, hard work, and polite attitude.

The chief minister also said that modern training courses were imparted to the Dolphin Force and, “now the force should struggle to prove that it deserve this status through hard work.” He said the Dolphin Force should come up to the expectations of the public and move forward by acting on the golden principals of determination, courage, and professionalism.

On this occasion, the chief minister inspected the parade and smartly turned out contingents of the force presented salute to him. He also gave prizes to the police officials who displayed excellent performance.

While addressing the participants of the ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif said Dolphin Force is operating successfully in Lahore and in the second phase it is being established in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur districts.

He also hoped that the new Dolphins Squads would set wonderful example of diligence and they would come up to the expectations of the public. He said the Turkish National Force and the Turkish government have provided support in the training of the Dolphin Force and the Dolphin Force has remained very successful in Turkey and now it is hoped that same standards will be maintained here.

The chief minister said the Punjab Police is the force of martyrs and its officers and officials sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. “We are proud of the Punjab Police and every official of the Punjab Police has determination to sacrifice their lives for the establishment of peace,” he added.

According to the chief minister, billions of rupees have been spent to improve performance of the Punjab Police and equip it will latest weapons. He said protection of life and property of the public is the basic responsibility of the state and for this purpose all-out resources are being provided to the police and other security institutions. He said the Punjab government has established anti-terrorism department which is working excellently. He said in the same way a new force has been established to protect CPEC projects in Punjab while to prevent street crime Dolphin Force has been established in Lahore which is being extended to other cities. He said the cabinet committee on law and order also deserves praise for taking such initiatives to protect life and property of the people.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan said that CM Shehbaz Sharif provided all-out resources to modernize the police force and problems of the Punjab Police had been resolved at the priority basis. He said street crime in Lahore has reduced due to the Dolphin Force and street crime in other cities will also decrease after the expansion of Dolphins in those districts.

Commandant Police Training College DIG Fayyaz Ahmed presented the address of welcome. Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior police officials were also present.

Meanwhile, the CM witnessed practical display of skills of 696 police officials of Dolphin Force at the passing out ceremony. He admired expertise and training of the officials. A salute was presented to the chief minister by Dolphin Force officials riding motorcycles. The chief minister thanked the Turkish government and Police for imparting training to Dolphin Force.

