A fast bowler of Pakistan Cricket Team Muhammad Irfan on Saturday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court for seeking directives for Interior Ministry to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL). He filed the petition through his counsel Kabir Hussain and submitted he wanted to go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah but the interior ministry had put his name on the ECL over allegations of spot-fixing. The petitioner said that he had nothing to do with allegations leveled against him by the Pakistan and an inquiry initiated by Pakistan Cricket Board had also declared him clean from all the charges. He said he was cleared and innocent as all allegations against him had been proven baseless. The cricket said that he could not perform Umrah because of his name on ECL. He prayed the court to order the interior ministry to remove his name so that he could go to Saudi Arabia and perform Umrah. –Staff Reporter

Court moved against Sana

An Intra Court Appeal was filed in the Lahore High Court on Saturday seeking disqualification of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan for his alleged anti-judiciary speeches. Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen’s deputy secretary Abbas Nasir had moved the appeal against decision of a single bench which had dismissed his petition for not being maintainable. On Oct 5, a single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim had dismissed the petition of the appellant with an observation that the court could not disqualify anyone on the basis of mere allegations and press clippings. The appellant said that Sana being law minister gave derogatory remarks against the judge who conducted inquiry into Model Town incident. By doing so, he attempted to malign and scandalize the judiciary, said the appellant. He pleaded the court that the law minister also violated his oath by giving remarks against a sitting judge and therefore, he should be declared disqualified to remain member of the assembly. –Staff Reporter

Shafqat sees ‘cracks within’ N League

PTI information secretary Shafqat Mehmood has said ‘cracks within the PML-N are visible and the ruling party is falling apart’. Addressing a press conference along with other party leaders in Garden Town Saturday, the MNA from Lahore said: “There is no difference between the politics of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif. “Both brothers [Nawaz, Shehbaz] are the two flips of same coin. There isn't any difference between the politics of Nawaz and Sharif. According to him, 'Noora Khusti' (fixed contest) continued among the senior leadership of ruling PML-N and the recent statement of Riaz Pirzada’s (PML-N senior leader) was proof of it. He said Pirzada had shown lack of trust on Nawaz' leadership in his media talk in Islamabad. “A visible change can be observed in the behaviour of many PML-N leaders,” he said. Shafqat criticised Shehbaz for ‘damaging health and education sectors’ in the province. He demanded Sharifs name be placed on exit control list. –Staff Reporter

Obituary

Nawa-i-Waqt Senior Reporter Ashraf Chaudhry’s father Ch Muhammad Arif passed away yesterday. He died of heart failure. The 77-year-old had served Pakistan Railways and Lahore Rotary Club as accountant. His funeral would be held at his residence in Singhpura Sabzi Mandi, Baghbanpura today at 9am.

For contact: M. Ashraf Ch phone 03009441484