LAHORE - At least four people including a police constable were wounded during the clash between students and shopkeepers in front of the Mansoora College on Friday evening.

Police reinforcements were called to control the situation after local traders were forced to shut down by some students of Mansoora College. The clash triggered traffic mess on the Multan road and Wahdat Road as students and shopkeepers pelted each other with stones. As a result, four people including a policeman sustained minor injuries.

Asad Qureshi, Secretary Information of the Islami Jamiat Talba, told The Nation that the clash erupted between tenants and shop-owners over rent dispute. According to him, several students of Mansoora College were also present there.

An official of Mustafa Town police station said some students tried to force the shopkeepers to close down their businesses over non-payment of monthly rent. But the traders alerted the police. Heavy police contingents reached the spot and managed to control the law and order situation. However, no arrest was made yet. The police were investigating the incident.





