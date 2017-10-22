LAHORE - Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab has called upon the doctors and paramedical staff to ensure all the laid down SOPs to ensure maximum hygienic atmosphere in the hospitals and said that infection prevention is must for establishing a healthy society.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore General Hospital regarding ‘Infection Prevention’ on Saturday, Prof. Ghias un Nabi Tayyab said that right from washing hands it is our social obligation to focus on controlling infection by all other means also. He said that as Muslim our religion also taught us 1400 years back to ensure maximum cleanliness and declared it half of Islam.

The Principal PGMI called upon doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to observe Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS) and leave no stone unturned in maintaining infection free environment in the hospitals.

Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr. Ghulam Sabir said that the patients also bring many germs along with them and it is the duty of medical staff to deal with them while implementing the laid procedures for it and cleanliness is the basic tool in this regard. Other speakers said that unfortunately present environment has increased the risk of infection for all the human beings in the society which ultimately results in the shape of different diseases. They said that we should endeavor individually and collectively to confront this challenge and make our lives germs free and avoid diseases as well.

Prof. Imran Hassan Khan and Infection Control Supervisors Samar Naaz, Nasira Hassan and Qurat ul Ain also addressed on the topic and gave a number tips to control infection in the hospitals which also demands proper disposal of the used medical equipment.

The participants also took oath while standing that they would take all out measures to prevent themselves to break the chain of infection. Badges were also distributed on which this promise was written that every step would be taken to control infection and save from germs for myself, patient and the attendants. Participants called it a good step to create awareness among public on the topic of infection prevention as it would leave far reaching results to take practical steps in this regard.

INP/SB/AK