LAHORE - Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Dr. Umer Saif has said that use of IT will boost the performance of the health department.

Dr. Umer Saif on Saturday visited the offices of Primary & Secondary Health at Bird Wood Road.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan briefed the PITB Chairman regarding the use of IT in the P&S Health Department. Dr. Umer Saif visited different wings based on IT technology recently established in the department. Ali Jan Khan said that significant improvement has been witnessed in the department by the use of IT. It has also brought transparency and merit in the system.

He said that various steps/initiatives have been taken for the online monitoring of DHQ/THQ hospitals and health centres, biometric attendance has been introduced in the health facilities. He said that information technology is being used for evolving a digitalized system for medicine procurement, inventory of the medicine and equipment, monitoring of routine immunization and health information management system. Chairman PITB Dr. Umer Saif applauded the efforts of Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan for taking keen interest for introducing IT solutions to improve the performance of health sector. Dr. Umer Saif revealed that use of technology has improved the performance of various government departments significantly.