LAHORE - Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab on Saturday called upon doctors and paramedical staff to ensure implementation of all laid down standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure maximum hygenic atmosphere in hospitals.

He said that infection prevention was a must for establishing a healthy society.

While addressing a ceremony held here at Lahore General Hospital regarding 'Infection Prevention', Prof Tayyab said that right from washing hands, it is our social obligation to focus on controlling infection by all other means also.

He said that our religion taught us 1400 years ago to ensure maximum cleanliness and declared it half of the faith.

The PGMI principal called upon doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to observe minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and leave no stone unturned in maintaining infection-free environment in hospitals.

Medical Superintendent of LGH Dr Ghulam Sabir said that patients also bring many germs along with them and it is a duty of the medical staff to deal with them through the laid down SOPs about cleanliness.

Other speakers said that unfortunately present environment has increased the risk of infection for all human beings in society, which ultimately results in the shape of different diseases.

They said that we should endeavour individually and collectively to confront this challenge and make our lives germ-free and avoid diseases as well.

Prof Imran Hassan Khan and Infection Control Supervisors Samar Naaz, Nasira Hassan and Quratul Ain also spoke on the topic and gave a number of tips to control infection in hospitals, which also require proper disposal of the used medical equipment. The participants also took oath that they would take all-out measures to save themselves from infection.

Participants called it a good step to create awareness among public on the topic of infection prevention as it would leave far reaching results to take practical steps in this regard.