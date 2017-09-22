LAHORE - Alzheimer’s Pakistan has urged the government to give due attention to early diagnosis of dementia, as it will help slow down the deterioration process and manage the disease.

Addressing a press conference in connection with the World Alzheimer’s Day at a hotel on Thursday, Patron of Alzheimer’s Pakistan Dr Yasmin Rashid said that around one million people were suffering from dementia and most of them were undiagnosed.

September 21 marks the World Alzheimer’s Day, an international campaign to raise awareness and challenge stigma around the world. This year’s theme of ‘Remember Me’ aims to highlight the importance of early detection and diagnosis of dementia. It’s about remembering those affected by dementia, including many who may be worried about developing dementia themselves.

Dementia is not a normal part of ageing; it is the collective name for progressive, degenerative brain syndromes that affect memory, thinking, behaviour and emotion. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type, responsible for 50-60 percent cases of dementia. Symptoms include loss of memory, difficulties performing routine tasks and personality or mood changes.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that dementia was one of the most significant global health and social crises in the 21st century.

“Early diagnosis is important to live well for longer and to make important decisions with families and loved ones. As few as one in ten individuals receive a diagnosis for dementia in low and middle-income countries. Dementia affects 50 million people worldwide,” she said. She urged the government to fulfill the responsibility of raising public awareness about Alzheimer’s and providing diagnosis facilities at hospitals.

President of Alzheimer’s Pakistan Zia Rizvi said prevention and earlier diagnosis of dementia could save governments money by reducing the high cost of emergency and avoidable health interventions, improving care and by increasing the effectiveness of social, community and other care services.

Secretary General of Alzheimer’s Pakistan Dr Hussain Jafri said that raising public awareness and early diagnosis was government’s responsibility. “Learning about dementia can also challenge the stigma surrounding the disease. The government should raise awareness and support prevention strategies,” he said.