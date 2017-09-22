LAHORE - The Punjab College has secured the first and and positions in BCom exam, according to a press release. According to the Punjab University results, Namra Naeem of Punjab Colleges topped with 1163 marks in BCom 2017 exam while Kainat Gul bagged the third position with 1143 marks. The management, faculty and students of Punjab College congratulated the position holders who credited the success to their teachers and parents.–PR