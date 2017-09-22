LAHORE - ‘Public feedback is vital in improving healthcare services at BHUs’, said MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt while speaking at District Advocacy Forum arranged by EVA-BHN Punjab at a local hotel on Thursday. The citizens representatives from 30 BHUs/UCs of Lahore, civil society, lawyers & media representatives attended the meeting.

Community empowerment manager shared that the citizens were involved in community based monitoring process. The citizens used to highlight issues faced by the communities at local level and issues beyond the capacity of local administration were being referred to District Advocacy Forum.

Citizens representatives shared that the communities were still facing the issues like insufficient medicine, unavailability of ultrasound machines, separate washrooms for the male & females patients and attendants at all 24/7 BHUs. The participants also highlighted the issue of illegal occupancy of BHU Lakhokhi by local police.