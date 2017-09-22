If the Punjab Assembly proceedings of the last two weeks are any indication, the government side has made it pretty much clear on the opposition that it is their responsibility to keep the House in quorum.

In the last parliamentary year of the present legislature, the PML-N, which is the majority party with over 300 members in a House of 371, has become too much demanding as far as the opposition is concerned. It expects the tiny opposition comprising only 50 members or so to keep the House in quorum.

So much so, the treasury now has the disposition to declare it a mischievous act on the part of the opposition if any of its members asks to complete the quorum. And, if it happens at the time when the Assembly takes up official business, it is taken as a sign of immaturity and against the parliamentary norms.

However, the Treasury can ensure the quorum only at the time of legislation if it is on the agenda of Assembly business on some particular day which comes once a week. On other days, it is not its responsibility. “Look! We have maintained the quorum today to do the legislation”, the Chief Whip in the Assembly would proudly say.

It is notwithstanding the fact that as per the parliamentary traditions, it is the responsibility of the majority party to ensure the presence of sufficient number of lawmakers in the House for smooth conduct of the Assembly business. On the other hand, the opposition is within its democratic right to point out lack of quorum to keep the treasury on its toes.

Thursday’s Assembly sitting had to be adjourned after 54 minutes without completion of days’ agenda only for the reason that legislators were no longer interested in the dull proceedings of the House.

But it is now a usual business on the Assembly floor. The House is being adjourned prematurely for the last many days. Chief Whip Rana Muhammad Arshad has absolved himself of his duty to keeping the house in quorum every day. He seems to have lost the magic wand which he would use in the past to make the members appear in the House whenever needed.

Leader of the House is also least bothered if the House is not in order. His quorum brigade comprising senior officers from the chief minister’s secretariat is not that punctual either. But many believe his magisterial presence in the Assembly can meet this challenge. The provincial legislatures of Sindh and KPK seldom face this problem since the chief ministers are present in the House most of the time.

To make the matters even worse for the Treasury, Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal seems to have acquired the ability to listen to the call of quorum which others in the Assembly would not hear. On Tuesday last, he set the quorum bells ringing on an anonymous call pointing out the lack of quorum. It came as a big surprise for the entire House since nobody owned the mysterious voice the Speaker claimed to have heard. Leader of the Opposition, Mian Mahmoodur Rashid gave the clarification that no one from the opposition benches had pointed it out. Chief Whip, Rana Muhammad Arshad did the same from the treasury side. But Rana Iqbal insisted he had heard someone say that quorum should be completed. The House did not reassemble that day.