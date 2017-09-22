Father of six shot dead on doorstep

A 42-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcyclists on his doorstep on Mohni Road in Data Darbar police precincts Thursday. Father-of-six Laal Khan was standing in front of his house when two gunmen carried out attack, killing him on the spot. The deceased was a popular food outlet in the area and had survived an attack a few months ago. Police said they started investigation after registering a case on the complaint of his son. –Staff Reporter

Robbers on rampage

Robbers shot and wounded a man for resisting road robbery in Shera Kot police precincts. The police identified the victim as Muhammad Ghaffar, who was rushed to a hospital with bullet wounds in his leg. The robbers also snatched away Rs200,000 from the victim and his coworkers. The police were investigating the incident with no arrest made yet. Meanwhile, two citizens were deprived of Rs600,000 and Rs500,000 by gunmen from Shadbagh and Kahna police areas respectively. Both the robberies took place on busy roads involving motorcyclists who were equipped with pistols, police sources said. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

PIA launches probe into crew clash

The Pakistan International Airline has started an inquiry into a clash between pilot and engineer of a Quetta-bound flight at the Lahore airport. Pilot Tariq Javed and Engr Salman Fasih clashed over refueling of plane, resulting in 45-minute delay in the departure. A spokesman said: “We have launched an inquiry and the officials would be summoned to get their statements recorded.” The two official traded barbs on each other when the pilot asked the crew to announce boarding while the engineer stopped it as refueling was on. The local administration reported to the high-ups and an inquiry has been initiated against the duo.–Staff Reporter

‘Fraudster’ nabbed

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Muhammad Fazal who was declared as proclaimed offender in 2012 over his alleged involvement in looting Karachi businessmen dealing in rice import. Reportedly in connivance with Mehtab Elahi and Faizan Mehtab, the arrested went into hiding after looting Karachi traders. Mehtab Elahi was arrested in 2012 and Faizan Mehtab in 2016. A supplementary reference was filed against the accused in Accountability Court of Lahore in 2016. Mehtab and Faizan acquired post-arrest bail by the Lahore High Court while Fazal had already been declared as proclaimed offender in 2012. The bureau was granted physical remand till October 3 from a court, a spokesman said.–Staff Reporter

Quacks to face criminal proceedings

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has ordered criminal proceedings against three quacks besides closing down their businesses and imposing a fine of Rs1 million. Acting on the complaint of Banaras Hussain, the commission ordered criminal proceedings against quack Nisar Ahmed of Life Care Clinical Laboratory in Harpuki village of Gujranawala and imposed Rs200, 000 fine. In the second case, the body took action against midwife Fatima of Fatima Trust Hospital in Sargodha where an expecting woman lost her life. Deceased’s brother Ghulam Abbas, from Kot Momin, approached the commission for help in the case. The commission also imposed Rs500,000 fine on Fatima. In the third case, quack Muhammad Tahir Tajammul was taken to the tasked. The commission issued directives to launch criminal proceedings and fined Rs300,000.–Staff Reporter

LHC extends stay to ex-IGP

A full bench of Lahore High Court on Thursday extended until October 27 a stay given earlier to former inspector general of Punjab police Mushtaq Sukhera from appearing before anti-terorism court (ATC) which was trying the accused of Model Town incident. ATC judge Muhammad Azam had summoned 125 persons including ex-IGP, DIG Operations, former DCO Lahore and others. The judge had ordered the accused persons to appear in person and deposit surety bonds of Rs500,000 each. Sukhera’s counsel submitted that on private complaint of PAT, the ATC had issued summons on baseless information provided to the trial court, as the petitioner was not holding the office of IGP when the incident happened. The counsel had submitted that the petitioner had nothing to do with the Model Town incident. The PAT leader had filed a private complaint after 21 months of that incident which was without evidence, he had argued while requesting to declare these notices as illegal and unconstitutional. On March 3, 2016, the leaders of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Minhajul Quran had filed a private complaint seeking trial of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers Saad Rafique and Khawaja Asif and others accusing them of orchestrating the Model Town massacre. The trial court had partially accepted PAT’s plea and summoned Sukhera and others. However, it had dismissed PAT’s plea seeking trial of the PML-N leaders.–Staff Reporter

Seminar on influenza

This year, a total of 34 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza have been reported so far in Punjab with only one case confirmed positive whereas last year 443 cases were reported resulting in 31 deaths”, said an official of World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday. Speaking at a seminar on pandemic influenza at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Thursday, Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, ‎National Professional Officer of Surveillance and Response, said that injectable influenza vaccine was the best immunity for those under treatment. Preventive measures for those affected included coughing etiquette, social isolation, washing of hands, use of masks, rest and diet. The seminar was jointly organized by UHS Public Health and Family Medicine departments. Dr Jamshaid said that influenza viruses were a common cause of acute respiratory illnesses especially during the winter season. “Since 2010, H1N1 influenza virus has moved into the post-pandemic period with the potential for local outbreaks. Since then regional outbreaks are reported in different parts of the world”, he added. Briefing the audience on global perspective of influenza, Dr Jamshaid highlighted the epidemiology of seasonal Influenza and emergence of pandemic influenza viruses. He said, “Swine and animal origin influenza transmits to humans rarely and every year there are cases of seasonal influenza to which the people have some previous immunity. However, when novel influenza viruses emerge, humans lack defense mechanism or immunity and the infections occur in all age groups including young healthy adults”. He clarified that the currently circulating H1N1 virus was not ‘Swine Flu’ but seasonal influenza virus. Dr Azhra Parveen, Infectious Diseases Expert from Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital Lahore, said that there were three major Influenza types A, B, and C. Among these, influenza A is more significant as it is found in many animal species besides humans and, therefore, there are increased chances for emergence of novel subtypes as evidenced by influenza pandemics during the last century. She told that people at high risk for complications from the flu included health workers, children, pregnant women and people above the age of 65. Dr Hina Jawaid, Assistant Professor at UHS Department of Family Medicine, said that safety and preventive measures of all influenza viruses were important.–Staff Reporter

She spoke on control and preventive strategies and explained about the high risk groups, availability and use of anti-viral medicines and recommendations for the use of vaccination. She added that while H1N1 influenza was not as scary as it seemed a few years ago, it was still important to protect from getting it. “Like seasonal flu, it can cause more serious health problems for some people. The best bet is to get a flu vaccine, or flu shot, every year”, she advised.

Dr Yaseen Abdullah of UHS Public Health department discussed WHO infrastructure and strategies to control pandemic influenza. He compared national policies and strategies for influenza control with other state policies.

UHS Public Health department’s head, Prof Shakila Zaman, Assistant Professor and Dr Shehnoor Azhar also spoke on the occasion.