LAHORE - Police in Punjab mounted their biggest security operation in recent years on Thursday by employing tens of thousands of police to guard mourning processions and sittings during Muharram.

With the onset of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, authorities threw a massive security blanket across province. Armed patrolling and security searches are intensified in all major cities with record deployment of police force. At least 125,000 police are expected to take part in security operations.

A senior official told The Nation that the police would remain on high-alert till Ashura (10th of Muharram). “Paramilitary troops will also assist district administration during security operations in all major cities of the province. Military units will remain on standby,” the official said. He said that paramilitary troops will be also be deployed in the most sensitive districts before Ashura.

On the other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan said that the mourning processions and sittings would be given four-layer security in order to maintain peace in the province.

The provincial police chief said that at least 125,000 policemen would be deployed on security duties throughout the province. Khan also ordered the regional and district police officers to personally supervise the security operations in their respective areas.

The IGP issued these directions while presiding over the Regional Police Officers conference at the Central Police Office on Thursday. The regional and district police officers joined the conference through video-link while senior officers including Additional-IG Ijaz Hussain Shah, Amjad Javed, Mohsin Hassan Butt, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, and DIG Aamir Zulfiqar Khan were present on this occasion.

The IGP said that video recordings of all major and sensitive processions and Majalis will also be ensured. He said that the screening and scanning of the procession routes must be ensured before time.

The participants of the conference discussed in detail the security plan for Muharram processions and Majalis. The IGP directed the RPOs and DPOs to personally check and monitor security arrangements for major and sensitive Majalis and processions in their divisions and districts, along with regular briefing to the police personnel deployed on the procession routes to keep spirit of responsibility high in context of the sensitive event.

The meeting was informed that at least 37,398 Police Qaumi Razakar, 5580 special police, and 85,515 volunteers will perform security duties for Muharram processions and Majalis in addition to 125,000-strong police force.

The IGP directed the regional and district police officers to issue special identity cards to the deployed security personnel so that their identity could be verified and to make sure that security point in-charges should be personally familiar with the police officials on duty under their command.

The police chief directed the field officers to launch a crackdown against display of firearms, vehicles with unauthorized number plates, tinted glasses, and blue lights and green number plates. The Loud Speaker Act should be implemented strictly and legal action should be carried out against the violators without any discrimination.

The officers were also asked to take peace committees members into confidence while implementing security plans. The IGP also urged the officers to ensure close coordination with peace committees members to effectively implement the plan.