LAHORE - A lack of interest on part of legislators led to adjournment of the Punjab Assembly session without completion of agenda on Thursday.

With the exception of Wednesday when the treasury ensured presence of legislators in required numbers in the House to carryout legislation, agenda could not be completed on any day during the ongoing session due to a lack of quorum.

On completion of proceedings on Question Hour, Opposition legislator Dr Murad Ras pointed quorum when the chair not allowed Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to move an out-of-turn resolution on an increase in the prices of commodities and electricity tariff. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing of bells for five minutes, the chair adjourned the session. The session started an hour and 20 minutes behind the schedule, with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question Hour on Higher Education, Parliamentary Secretary Mehwish Sultana accepted that 3,271 posts of lecturers at public colleges and universities were vacant. To a supplementary question of Treasury legislator Maulana Ghiasud Din, she said that a list of vacant posts had been sent to the Punjab Public Service Commission to fill these positions.

Lamenting the prevailing situation, Ghiasud Din said that these posts had been vacant for a long time because of a lack of interest on part of the PPSC.

Treasury legislator Asif Bajwa accused heads of institutions of not forwarding lists of vacant posts because they wanted to accommodate blue-eyed people on an ad hoc basis. PPP’s Sardar Shahabud Din accused the government of distributing BPS-4 jobs to ruling party MNAs and MPAs. “I have heard Education Minister Rana Mashood saying that jobs will be given on the recommendation of Treasury legislators only,” he said. This is the merit of the provincial government, he said.

On completion of proceedings on Question Hour, Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed drew attention of the chair towards a recent hike in prices of essential commodities.

On a Point of Order, he said that prices of onion, tomato, ginger and other commodities had increased manifold. On the other hand, he said, the federal government had raised electricity tariff by Rs3.8 per unit. He asked the chair to allow him to move an out-of-turn resolution on the issue.

As the chair did not allow the Opposition leader to move the resolution, Dr Murad Ras pointed quorum. After counting, the chair ordered ringing bells for five minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till 9am on Friday (today).