DERA GHAZI KHAN/MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday, in an apparent reference to Imran, declared that political rivals levelled corruption allegations in the Multan Metro Bus projects but they failed to appear in court or produce any evidence.

“The PTI chairman has time to make speeches in Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but he can’t appear in court,” the Punjab CM criticised, adding the PTI chief did not respond to a defamation notice sent to him for levelling ‘baseless’ corruption allegations against the Punjab government. Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of 54.50km long Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway here at Fazil Stadium on Thursday. The project will be completed in a year at a cost of Rs13.38 billion.

The Punjab CM lashed out at opponents, saying those making tall claims of ending corruption, have done nothing for the welfare of the masses. “Imran Khan had dubbed us dengue brothers but at a time when dengue onslaught goes on in KP, he (PTI chief) appears nowhere,” he pointed out. Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government has sent to a number of teams to control dengue and save precious lives in the KP. “We do politics on this issue,” he claimed.

On the occasion, the chief minister also announced a Metro Bus project for DG Khan District and various other development projects including cardiac and kidney centres for the residents of this far-flung district.

The CM said that the foundation stone laying the project is in fact a step toward towards strengthening Pakistan and Punjab economically.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed his hope that construction work of project will be of international standard with regard to both the transparency and quality.

About availability of potable water, the chief minister claimed that tenders awarding process for setting up water filtration plants to provide clean drinking water to people of this region would be completed by the end of current year, adding that potable water would be available to each and every person in the whole province by next year.

About general elections 2018, the Punjab CM said that DG Khan will prove to be a stronghold of the PML-N.

The CM said that the Punjab government is working to improve road connectivity between southern and central Punjab. He said that Rs15 billion would be spent on provision of clean drinking water in South Punjab. Shehbaz Sharif informed that work on Danish schools project in DG Khan and Taunsa Sharif has begun.

He alos announced construction of a dual carriageway from Muzaffargarh to Punjnad headwork besides setting up of a Bahauddin Zakariya University campus in Muzaffargarh. He claimed that there would be no power loadshedding by end of the current year, which he said, would help boost industrial as well as agricultural production.

