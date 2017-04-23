LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique chaired a high level meeting in Civil Secretariat Committee Room on Saturday, during which deliberations were made on the cooperation between Health Department Punjab and the Abraaj Group International for health sector development, enhancement of diagnostic facilities.

Specialized Healthcare Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Primary & Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Special Health Secretary Dr Sajid Chauhan, Turkish consultant Dr Hasan Cagil, Dr Naeemud Din Mian, Additional Secretary (Technical) Specialized Healthcare Dr Salman Shahid, Additional Primary Health Secretary Dr Asim Altaf, former KEMU VC Prof Faisal Masood, Additional Finance Secretary Abdul Samad, Deputy Health Secretary/Focal Person Dr Yadullah, P&D Health Chief Salim Masih and the members of Abraaj Group including Dr Rizwan Opal, Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, Mujtaba Hussain and Kh Khalil Shahab also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed on different options and proposals for extending cooperation for developing diagnostic facilities (pathological and radiological) in the hospitals, enhancement of diagnostic facilities, setting up central lab, training and capacity building of nurses and allied health professionals in different specialties, medical education, learning and development. It principally agreed to initiate joint programmes and projects for this purpose. The meeting decided that Abraaj Group would come up with viable working model for tertiary as well as primary and secondary health, keeping in view the needs/requirements of both the health sectors within two to three days and a technical team of Health Department would study the viable working model. A future strategy and way forward for public and private partnership model between the Health Department and Abraaj Group would be prepared and later it would be presented to the Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

FIRST MEETING OF HEALTH

IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMme

Najam Ahmed Shah, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, presided over the First Evaluation Meeting of Lahore General Hospital under Punjab Health-Sector Improvement Program on Saturday in Civil Secretariat. The field coordinators alongside Turkish Consultant carried out the complete evaluation of Lahore General Hospital (LGH). The meeting was attended by Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Principal Ameer-Ud-Din Medical College and the administration of LGH. Turkish Consultant Dr Hasan Çägíl and Zaheer Abbas Malik, Director (M&E), presented the “Evaluation Report” with recommendations and timelines to implement the action required to improve the service delivery.

Najam Ahmed Shah instructed to immediately implement the recommendations presented in the meeting since Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has attached utmost importance to health sector.

In the meeting, decisions were taken for improvement in waiting areas for patients, removing unnecessary barriers , more counters to facilitate the patients, consolidation of lab services, improvement in sitting places etc.

