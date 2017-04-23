LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the rapid completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a befitting reply to India and other countries which are unnerved.

“The enemies of this multi-billion mega project should hold their tongue and shut their mouths up as this project would ensure development in the region,” the CM said at the Punjab-Jiangxi Business Forum- 2017 Saturday.

During the Punjab-Jiangxi Business Forum, economic cooperation agreements were signed between the two provinces. Agreements were also signed between the industrialists of provinces for promoting cooperation. Member Central Committee of Communist Party of China Lu Xinshe, Members of the Chinese delegation, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin, ministers and senior officials also attended the forum.

Shehbaz said the agreements for the promotion of economic cooperation between the two provinces are is a welcome step.

Recalling Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to China after election 2013, Shehbaz said Chinese leadership assured the PM of cooperation in different sectors, it proved true to its words which is evident of $60billion investment of China in CPEC and other projects including energy, infrastructure, transport and others.

Cooperation in the industrial sector can also be promoted between Punjab and Jiangxi, he said, adding that promotion of bilateral cooperation between the two provinces in agriculture, education, industry, tourism and energy sectors would benefit people of both the provinces.

“It is my first visit to Pakistan and I have been given tremendous love and affection wherever I went. I cannot forget hospitality and affection of the Punjab people. He said Punjab had tremendously progressed under the best leadership of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said it is the best time to promote economic and trade relations between Punjab and Jiangxi.

He said that the agreements between the two provinces would promote bilateral economic cooperation. Provincial Minister for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and DG Commerce of Jiangxi Mr. Wang Shui Ping also addressed the business forum. In another meeting, Lu Xinshe and Shehbaz discussed different matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Shehbaz’ efforts for development was praised.

Lu Xinhe said the CM played an important role in the promotion of Pak-China relations. He said that cooperation would be extended in various fields with Punjab province. He also invited the delegation of PML-N to visit China. He said this tour would promote cooperation between Communist Party of China and PML-N.

On the occasion, Shehbaz said China is a great friend of Pakistan. He said: “China has achieved development under the dynamic leadership of Communist Party; and development of China is a role model for the nations. Immediate steps would be taken to promote relations between Punjab and Chinese province Jiangxi.”

Consul General of China Long Dingbin, members of Chinese delegation, Ministers Sher Ali Khan and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, and senior officials were also present.

