LAHORE: Punjab Excise Secretary Dr Ahmad Bilal has imposed a ban on posting and appointment to the department. According to the notification released here on Saturday, the ban will be effective till June 30. The ban has been imposed to ensure better tax collection process during the last quarter of the financial year, starting from April. –APP

UVAS, Livestock Department launch Mobile Meat Shop

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Punjab Livestock Department, inaugurated a Mobile Meat Shop on Saturday. UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the mobile shop. It will provide hygienic meat in the areas of Gulberg and Model Town. The meat supplied through this shop will be clean and the source of the meat will easily be traceable which will help in quality assurance. –APP

CM grieved over death of OPC DG’s daughter

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of daughter of Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Director General Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari. In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family. –APP